Rahul slams govt for 'no record' of farmers' deaths statement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:02 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government for stating that it had ''no record'' of farmers' deaths during the farm laws agitation and accused it of being ''insensitive'' and ''arrogant''.

Gandhi said the Punjab government is not responsible for the deaths of the farmers during the farm laws agitation but still paid Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of 403 deceased farmers in the state.

He said the Congress also has a list of 100 farmers from outside Punjab who died during the farm laws agitation and another list of about 200 deceased farmers has been compiled based on public records.

The former Congress chief said he will place the lists before Parliament on Monday.

Asked about the remaining demands of the farmers following the repeal of the farm laws, Gandhi said, ''I don't think the government will accept farmers' demands'' and asserted that ''its intention is not right''.

