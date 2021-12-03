Farmers' income increasing steadily including in UP: Tomar tells Parliament

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday informed Parliament that farmers' income is steadily increasing in the country, including in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister said this in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha while responding to a query asked by Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh.

''The income of farmers is steadily increasing in the country, including the state of Uttar Pradesh,'' Tomar said.

The minister informed that the central government has rolled out several programs, schemes, and new policies with the strategy of increasing the farmers' income.

This strategy of increasing the income of the farmers is ensured through the participation of the state governments, he added.

The agriculture minister further said all policies and programs are accordingly being supported by higher budgetary allocations, non-budgetary financial resources by way of creating Corpus Funds like Micro Irrigation Funds, etc.

In respect of Uttar Pradesh, he said many programs and schemes are being implemented to augment the income of the farmers.

