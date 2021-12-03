Left Menu

U'khand: Forest official asks Corbett director to act immediately on ranger's suspension

Uttarakhands new Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar has asked the Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Rahul to immediately act on the suspension order of ranger Brij Bihari Sharma and relieve DFO Kishan Chand of his duties.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 03-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 17:22 IST
U'khand: Forest official asks Corbett director to act immediately on ranger's suspension
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's new Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar has asked the Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Rahul to immediately act on the suspension order of ranger Brij Bihari Sharma and relieve DFO Kishan Chand of his duties. Sharma was suspended by Kumar's predecessor Rajiv Bhartari on October 25 for his alleged involvement in illegal constructions carried out in the buffer zone of Corbett, but his suspension order has not yet been executed. DFO Kishan Chand, who was transferred on November 25 in connection with the same incident, has also not been relieved of his duties. The Corbett director was asked to act immediately on the two orders on Thursday, Hoff said. A fact-finding team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority had detected illegal constructions carried out in Kalagarh and Pakhro forest ranges which fall in the buffer zone of Corbett. After a field survey, it had recommended identifying officials with whose connivance the constructions had been carried out in these ranges without the consent of authorities concerned and penalizing them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021