U'khand: Forest official asks Corbett director to act immediately on ranger's suspension

Uttarakhand's new Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar has asked the Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Rahul to immediately act on the suspension order of ranger Brij Bihari Sharma and relieve DFO Kishan Chand of his duties. Sharma was suspended by Kumar's predecessor Rajiv Bhartari on October 25 for his alleged involvement in illegal constructions carried out in the buffer zone of Corbett, but his suspension order has not yet been executed. DFO Kishan Chand, who was transferred on November 25 in connection with the same incident, has also not been relieved of his duties. The Corbett director was asked to act immediately on the two orders on Thursday, Hoff said. A fact-finding team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority had detected illegal constructions carried out in Kalagarh and Pakhro forest ranges which fall in the buffer zone of Corbett. After a field survey, it had recommended identifying officials with whose connivance the constructions had been carried out in these ranges without the consent of authorities concerned and penalizing them.

