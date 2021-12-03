Cong leaders review preparations for rally, Gehlot says people will teach Centre a lesson

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the Centre of being arrogant and said people will teach them a lesson, as Congress leaders reviewed the preparations for the party's December 12 rally over inflation here.

Gehlot discussed preparations for the rally with his council of ministers while Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken, who came from Delhi, held a meeting with the party office-bearers. The Congress leaders accompanied Gehlot to the proposed rally site in Vidhyadhar Nagar here. After visiting the site for the party's rally, Gehlot told reporters, ''The Centre is not listening to problems of countrymen, whether it is inflation that's troubling the common man or something related to farmers. They don't care at all.'' ''They are displaying great arrogance. People will teach them a lesson in the times to come,'' he added.

He said it was unfortunate that the party was not given permission to hold the rally in Delhi.

''Inflation remains an issue across the country. Why was permission not given to the proposed rally? It only would have represented sentiments of the entire country,'' Gehlot said.

After meeting office-bearers at the party, Maken said all senior leaders will participate in the rally on December 12.

''Senior Congress leaders from all over the country will attend it. All people, including our high command, our chief minister, working committee members and MPs will come,'' he said.

Maken also targeted the Centre over inflation, alleging that it is benefitting some of their ''capitalist friends''.

''Internationally, retail prices are decreasing but these are increasing in our country. Inflation is decreasing internationally and it is increasing in our country. By increasing the excise duty, the Centre is emptying pockets of people to fill its coffers. We will make people aware about it in the rally,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)