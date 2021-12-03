NCC carrying out nationwide campaign to clean seashores/beaches

Left Menu

The aim of the month-long Campaign is to propagate the message of ‘Importance of Clean Seashores/Beaches’ amongst the local population and future generation beginning December 01, 2021. 

Updated: 03-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:41 IST
A total of 3.40 lakh cadets from 127 coastal Area NCC Units will participate in the month-long activity. Image Credit: Twitter(@pibchennai)
National Cadet Corps (NCC) is carrying out a nationwide campaign to free seashores/beaches from plastic & other waste materials and increase awareness about importance of keeping these clean. The aim of the month-long Campaign is to propagate the message of 'Importance of Clean Seashores/Beaches' amongst the local population and future generation beginning December 01, 2021.

The Key objectives of the campaign are to clean the plastic waste along the seashores in coastal areas, to generate awareness and educate target population about the measures for conservation and impact of plastic pollution along the sea beaches and to sensitise and mobilise support of local population towards prevention of pollution.

A total of 3.40 lakh cadets from 127 coastal Area NCC Units will participate in the month-long activity. The NCC units at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai, IIT Chennai, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kozhikode and NIT Puducherry will also be incorporated for suggesting clean technologies for recycle/disposal of the plastic waste to the civil administration through the respective State directorates.

(With Inputs from PIB)

