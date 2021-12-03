'AT -LSQ-VIRUS-MEDICALOXYGEN-PRODUCTIONNew Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI)  As per records of Petroleum and Expl'

NAT -LSQ-VIRUS-MEDICALOXYGEN-PRODUCTION New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) As per records of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), based on the daily report submitted by the manufacturers, the daily production capacity of Liquid Oxygen is 8778 MT/Day, The Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

Providing details of progress made towards achieving the target of boosting medical oxygen capacity by 154.19 metric tonnes, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said apart from that to boost availability of medical oxygen in the country, as many as 1563 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants are established by the Government of India. These include 1225 PSA plants which have been installed and commissioned under PMCARES Fund in every district of the country.

Additionally, 281 PSA Plants are established by PSUs of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways and 57 PSA plants received under Foreign grants. On whether Government follows an algorithm or formula to calculate the oxygen requirements and allocations to all states, Pawat said the Empowered Group constituted by the Government on Emergency Management Plan and Strategy recommended that for calculation of oxygen demand, the required rates of oxygen flow in non-ICU and ICU setting is 10 and 24 litres per minute per day per case, respectively.

A dynamic and transparent framework for allocation of medical oxygen in consultation with states and UTs and all the stakeholders such as relevant Ministries, manufacturers/suppliers of liquid oxygen etc. was prepared. Also, online digital solutions viz. Oxygen Demand Aggregation system (ODAS) and Oxygen Digital Tracking System (ODTS) have been developed to ascertain the demand for medical oxygen from all medical facilities and to track their transportation, she said in the written reply.

