France's Macron says latest round of Iran talks not successful

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:23 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday it appeared that the current round of nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna had not been successful, and suggested there would be a delay before the next round took place.

"I think it's probable that this round of negotiations, given the positions, does not succeed," Macron told reporters in Dubai. "It is most likely that these negotiations do not continue in the short term."

