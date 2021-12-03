European officials express concern at Iran's stance in nuclear talks
Senior diplomats from France, Britain and Germany taking part in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal on Friday expressed "disappointment and concern" at Tehran's proposed alterations to a text that had been agreed on in previous rounds.
"Major changes (have been) demanded (by Iran)," the officials said in a statement, adding that some were incompatible with the 2015 deal.
It is "unclear how these new gaps can be closed in a realistic timeframe on the basis of Iranian drafts," they said.
