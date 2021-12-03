Cabinet Secretary chairs NCMC meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Jawad

Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee in New Delhi today, to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries/Agencies to deal with the Cyclonic Storm "Jawad".

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the Cyclone is expected to reach the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by 4th December morning. Thereafter, it will recurve and move towards the West Bengal coast. The cyclone would bring with it heavy to very heavy rainfall. Wind speeds ranging up to 90-100 kmph accompanied by tidal waves, are expected.

Chief Secretaries and senior officers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. It was informed that all efforts are underway to ensure the safe return of fishermen from the sea. Cyclone shelters have been readied and evacuation of people from low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply and other essential services have also been positioned. Harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimize damages.

The NDRF has deployed adequate number of teams in the states that would be affected and additional teams are on standby. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts are ready for deployment as required.

Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary emphasized that all protocols must be followed, so that there is no scope for loss of lives and damage to property is minimized. Cabinet Secretary also directed that all fishermen and vessels which are out at sea, must be accounted for by the concerned States for which required assistance would be provided by Coast Guard and other Central agencies in this regard. He also advised that essential services may be restored in the shortest possible time with minimum disruption, for which advance action should be taken. Public messaging may be carried out to ensure that people in the path of the cyclone are provided with suitable instructions and guidance during the period. The States were also advised to ensure uninterrupted functioning of COVID hospitals.

Secretaries and senior officers from Ministries/Department of Home Affairs, Civil Aviation, Ports, Railways, Shipping & Waterways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Power and Fisheries along with those from NDRF, IMD, Hq IDS, and NDMA also attended the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)