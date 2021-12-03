Coughing Biden says he has a cold
A hoarse-sounding President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson. I have a test every day, a COVID test... What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop...it's just a cold," he said.
After a speech about the U.S. economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay.
"I'm okay. I have a test every day, a COVID test... What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who has a cold who likes to kiss his pop...it's just a cold," he said.
