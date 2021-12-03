Left Menu

Man kills infant-daughter by electrocution after tiff with wife

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:13 IST
A man in Siddipet district of Telangana allegedly killed his 11-month-old baby girl on Friday by electrocuting her following a quarrel with his wife.

After the quarrel, he took the baby to an agricultural field and gave her an electric shock. The baby died on the spot, police said.

He then attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.

The body of the baby was shifted to a government hospital for a postmortem, the police said.

The man was in a critical condition when admitted to a different hospital, they said adding that a case was registered.

