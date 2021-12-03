Left Menu

40 Andhra fishermen allowed to berth in Odisha's Gopalpur Port amid Cyclone Jawad warning

Amid Cyclone Jawad warning, 40 boats with fishermen of Andhra Pradesh have been allowed to berth in Gopalpur port in Odisha's Ganjam and being provided with all shelter facilities, said Pradeep Jena, Development Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha.

ANI | Ganjam (Odisha) | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid Cyclone Jawad warning, 40 boats with fishermen of Andhra Pradesh have been allowed to berth in Gopalpur port in Odisha's Ganjam and being provided with all shelter facilities, said Pradeep Jena, Development Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha. "Cyclone Jawad, 40 boats with fishermen of Andhra Pradesh have been allowed to berth in Gopalpur port and being provided with all shelter facilities," tweeted Jena.

Earlier on Friday, Cabinet Secretary directed all state and Central agencies to follow each necessary protocol to ensure "no scope for loss of lives and to minimize the damage of property" as Cyclonic storm "Jawad" is expected to reach North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by Saturday morning. Gauba's direction came while chairing National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting here.

Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central agencies, the Cabinet Secretary also directed that all fishermen and vessels which are out at sea must be accounted for by the concerned states for which required assistance would be provided by Coast Guard and other Central agencies in this regard. He advised that essential services may be restored in the shortest possible time with minimum disruption, for which advance action should be taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

