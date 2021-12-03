Left Menu

Mysterious lights seen moving through the skies over north Indian states

Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:32 IST
A grab from the viral video. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled. Soon after, a video of a line of bright lights moving through the skies went viral on social media platforms.

Defence sources confirmed it was a satellite. Earlier media reports said that it is Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' satellites. (ANI)

