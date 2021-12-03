Mysterious lights seen moving through the skies over north Indian states
Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled.
Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled. Soon after, a video of a line of bright lights moving through the skies went viral on social media platforms.
Defence sources confirmed it was a satellite. Earlier media reports said that it is Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' satellites. (ANI)
