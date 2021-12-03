Left Menu

MSP to continue, committee formed to make it more effective and transparent: Tomar

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:35 IST
Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops would continue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set up a committee to make the mechanism more effective and transparent.

Queried on the shortage of fertilisers in the country, the minister said farmers were getting it in full quantity and would continue to do so.

''The MSP for crops was already there, and will be there in the days to come. Besides, to make it more effective and transparent, the prime minister has constituted a committee,'' he told reporters here.

He brushed aside a query on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the farm issue by claiming ''even Congressmen don't believe in Rahul Gandhi's statements''.

On reports of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming its own police, the minister said he was not aware of it but wondered how a political party could form its own ''police''.

