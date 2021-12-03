Kejriwal flags-off first train from Delhi to Ayodhya under 'Mukyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the first train of the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Programme' from the national capital to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Passengers of this train flagged off from Safdarjung Railway Station will get to worship Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also present at the occasion.

While talking to media on this occasion, Kejriwal said, "The first train has departed from Delhi for Ayodhya today. These senior citizens, our parents in a way, will get to worship Lord Ram in Ayodhya. I talked to the passengers and they were all really happy and seeing that made me feel happy too." Kejriwal said that since the COVID-19 pandemic is on a decline in the country, more trains to various pilgrimage spots like Rameshwaram, Ajmer Sharif, Haridwar, Puri etc will go from Delhi in the coming days.

Gahlot said, "Arvind Kejriwal had gone to worship Lord Ram in Ayodhya a few days back and he wants the people of Delhi and country as a whole get to worship Lord Ram too. Arrangements are nice. Devotees are really excited, they have been coming from various parts of Delhi on DTC buses. Arrangements have been made for them to stay at good hotels and enjoy. I pray that they worship Lord Ram and return back safely." Gahlot added that only fully-vaccinated or those people with a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report are allowed to be a part of the pilgrimage.

Earlier on November 26, the Delhi Government had also announced that it will provide free pilgrimage to Sikh and Christian communities to Kartarpur Sahib and Velankanni in January. Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna was launched by Kejriwal on July 12, 2019. Under the scheme, the Delhi Government offers free travel packages for pilgrimage to senior citizens from the national capital. A total of 1100 residents per assembly constituency can avail of this facility in a year subject to the cap of total 77,000 Yatris per year. Since its formal launch, a total of 35080 beneficiaries have travelled under the scheme, according to the statement. (ANI)

