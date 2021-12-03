Iran says European sides can also propose own drafts in nuclear talks

The top Iranian negotiator said on Friday European sides can propose their own drafts for discussion, state media reported, after European officials expressed dismay over Iran's demands at talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"There is no problem if the Europeans also provide drafts, and they can be discussed, but they must be based on principles approved by both sides," Ali Bagheri Kani, a deputy foreign minister, said according to the state broadcaster IRIB, before leaving Vienna.

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal teetered on the brink of crisis on Friday as they broke off until next week.

