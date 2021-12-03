Iran says European sides can also propose own drafts in nuclear talks
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
The top Iranian negotiator said on Friday European sides can propose their own drafts for discussion, state media reported, after European officials expressed dismay over Iran's demands at talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
"There is no problem if the Europeans also provide drafts, and they can be discussed, but they must be based on principles approved by both sides," Ali Bagheri Kani, a deputy foreign minister, said according to the state broadcaster IRIB, before leaving Vienna.
Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal teetered on the brink of crisis on Friday as they broke off until next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pro-Iranian forces targeted US base in Syria last month after Israeli attacks
Iran condemns U.S. sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote
France says Nov. 29 key to see if Iran nuclear talks genuine
Iran calls for depolitisation of IAEA after France urges it to act
France warns Iran against "sham" nuclear negotiating stance