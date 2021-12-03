Mumbai: 4-month-old infant who suffered burnt injuries dies due to alleged medical negligence by hospital

A four-month-old infant died allegedly due to medical negligence at Mumbai's BYL Nair Hospital after the child was admitted with burn injuries caused due to a fire accident at Mumbai's Worli BBD 'chawl', said the police on Friday. As per the police, the fire broke out in a house in Mumbai's Worli BBD 'chawl' on Thursday after a cylinder burst.

Family members were also admitted to the same hospital, said the police. While reacting to the fire mishap, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "This is very disheartening and I am sorry for the negligence by the hospital authority. The people responsible are suspended and necessary actions are taken against them".

Meanwhile, while responding to a question on the possible spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Mumbai Mayor said, "We are taking precautions to keep everyone safe from Omicron Variant." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)