White House says encouraged by McConnell, Schumer talks on debt limit
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is encouraged by ongoing talks between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell over raising the debt limit and avoiding a shutdown, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
