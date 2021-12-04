Left Menu

White House says encouraged by McConnell, Schumer talks on debt limit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:06 IST
White House says encouraged by McConnell, Schumer talks on debt limit
U.S. President Joe Biden is encouraged by ongoing talks between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell over raising the debt limit and avoiding a shutdown, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

