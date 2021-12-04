Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in J-K's Budgam

Security forces have arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Central Kashmir's Budgam district today, informed local police.

The arrest came after a joint operation was conducted by the state police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

More details are awaited. (ANI)

