Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in J-K's Budgam; arms recovered

Security forces arrested an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, informed Kashmir police on Saturday.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-12-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Security forces arrested an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, informed Kashmir police on Saturday. "On a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Poshkar area of Budgam, Police along with CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area," informed the police.

During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He has been identified as Ab Hameed Nath, resident of Pethzanigam Beerwah, Budgam. Incriminating materials including a pistol and 1 magazine, 5 pistol rounds and 1 Chinese grenade were recovered from his possession. As per police records, he was active since February 2021.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered against him in the Police station and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

