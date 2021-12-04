Left Menu

Cyclone Jawad likely to hit coastal regions of Puri tomorrow, says IMD Bhubaneshwar

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneshwar director HR Biswas on Friday informed that Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit the coastal region of Puri on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:17 IST
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit coastal regions of Puri tomorrow, says IMD Bhubaneshwar
Director of IMD Bhubaneshwar, HR Biswas. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneshwar director HR Biswas on Friday informed that Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit the coastal region of Puri on Sunday. While speaking to the media, Biswas said, "The Cyclone Jawad was observed moving northwards in the past 1 hour and will continue the same for the next 12 hours. Weakening trend in the intensity of the cyclone and expected to hit the coastal regions of Puri tomorrow and will weaken gradually."

Biswas further informed that the maximum wind speed is expected to be 75 Km/hr. "Only heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected and no storm warnings in any region. Traffic may be affected due to waterlogging. Evacuations have been done only in the low-lying and vulnerable areas along the coast," he added. Ahead of Cyclone Jawad, People at Puri beach in Odisha were asked to vacate the area with their make-shift shops and belongings with police being deployed to expedite the process.Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh told ANI that shelter homes have been established in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021