JNU cancels program for screening 'Ram Ke Naam' movie, says it may disturb communal harmony

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday said that no prior permission has been taken by a group of students in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) who released a pamphlet for screening a documentary, movie "Ram Ke Naam" tonight in Teflas, JNU.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In an official notice, JNU said, "A group of students has in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/movie "Ram Ke Naam" scheduled for tonight in Teflas. No prior permission has been taken. Such unauthorized activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the campus."

JNU further stated that the concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately failing which strict disciplinary action as per the University rules may be initiated against those responsible for this event. (ANI)

