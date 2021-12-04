NIA begins probe in Manipur ambush, takes over case from state police

By Rajnesh Singh The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the Manipur ambush case from the state police which claimed the lives of an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and child as well as four of his colleagues.

The agency has started its probe in the case after taking over the investigation from the state police and re-registering an FIR on November 27 following approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a top NIA official told ANI. One NIA Spokesperson confirmed ANI that it has taken over the Manipur Ambush case and started the probe since last Saturday (November 27).

ANI wrote about the development on November 26 mentioning that the "MHA will issue an order to the NIA any time this week or next" allowing to take over the case. The Home Ministry issued the order based on a proposal sent by the NIA linked to the case.

On November 13, the insurgents ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 a.m. leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his family in the Thinghat area of Manipur. Tripathi, Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, lost his life along with his wife and their child in the attack.

The incident took place near Sehken village in Thinghat as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot. Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

Speaking at the 12th annual award presentation ceremony of the Manipur State Award for Literature-2020 last month, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said the investigation of the November 13 ambush in Churachandpur district will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to reveal the actual details and identify the perpetrators of the violence. Militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA)and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) have claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

