Left Menu

Centre effects major bureaucratic reshuffle, Alka Upadhyaya appointed NHAI chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:59 IST
Centre effects major bureaucratic reshuffle, Alka Upadhyaya appointed NHAI chief
  • Country:
  • India

Senior bureaucrat Alka Upadhyaya has been appointed as the chairperson of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Saturday.

Upadhyaya, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development.

Sanjay Bandopadhyay, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has been named chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Dharmendra S Gangwar, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will be Secretary, Department of Border Management, and Sundeep Kumar Nayak has been appointed as Director General, National Productivity Council, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade.

Upma Srivastava, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre, has been named Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Juthika Patankar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been appointed as Secretary, Central Information Commission.

Anita Praveen, Special Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, will be Special Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

She will take over as Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries upon superannuation of Pushpa Subramanyam next month-end.

Amit Yadav, Director General, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, has been moved as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, the order said.

Ashish Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

G Asok Kumar, Mission Director, National Water Mission, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will be Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Neelam Shammi Rao has been appointed as Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees' Provident Fund Organization, Amit Agrawal will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Deepti Umashankar as Establishment Officer & Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training.

Vivek Aggarwal, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue. Hari Ranjan Rao, Joint Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, will now be Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

Shyamal Misra, a 1996-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs.

He is currently Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021