Cyclonic storm Jawad to weaken gradually during next 6 hrs: IMD

The Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and then move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast and reach near Puri around December 5 noon, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. It lay centered at 1430 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, over the west-central Bay of Bengal near 16.5 degrees North latitude and 84.7 degrees East latitude, about 200 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh), 310 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, 380 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha) and 470 km south-southwest of Paradip in Odisha.

It is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and then move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast and reach near Puri around 5th December noon. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast. Meanwhile, HR Biswas, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneshwar, said on Saturday that Cyclone Jawad was observed moving northwards in the past one hour and will continue the same for the next 12 hours. The weakening trend in the intensity of the cyclone and expected to hit the coastal regions of Puri tomorrow and will weaken gradually, said Biswas.

"The maximum wind speed is expected to be 75 km/hr. Only heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected and no storm warnings in any region. Traffic may be affected due to waterlogging. Evacuations have been done only in the low lying and vulnerable areas along the coast," he added. (ANI)

