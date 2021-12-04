Left Menu

Cyclonic storm Jawad to weaken gradually during next 6 hrs: IMD

The Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and then move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast and reach near Puri around December 5 noon, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:10 IST
Cyclonic storm Jawad to weaken gradually during next 6 hrs: IMD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and then move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast and reach near Puri around December 5 noon, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. It lay centered at 1430 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, over the west-central Bay of Bengal near 16.5 degrees North latitude and 84.7 degrees East latitude, about 200 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh), 310 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, 380 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha) and 470 km south-southwest of Paradip in Odisha.

It is likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and then move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast and reach near Puri around 5th December noon. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast. Meanwhile, HR Biswas, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneshwar, said on Saturday that Cyclone Jawad was observed moving northwards in the past one hour and will continue the same for the next 12 hours. The weakening trend in the intensity of the cyclone and expected to hit the coastal regions of Puri tomorrow and will weaken gradually, said Biswas.

"The maximum wind speed is expected to be 75 km/hr. Only heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected and no storm warnings in any region. Traffic may be affected due to waterlogging. Evacuations have been done only in the low lying and vulnerable areas along the coast," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021