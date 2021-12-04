Left Menu

Farmers should end protests and go home now as farm laws repealed: Narendra Singh Tomar

Talking to reporters here, Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already withdrawn the three farm laws- the main demand of agriculturists who have been staging protests at Delhi borders for over a year- and announced to constitute a committee for discussion on the issues like MSP, crop diversification and zero-budget agriculture.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:12 IST
Farmers should end protests and go home now as farm laws repealed: Narendra Singh Tomar
Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/PIB) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even as the stalemate continues between the government and farmers who have raised demands including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday asked the protesters to end the stir and return to their homes. Talking to reporters here, Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already withdrawn the three farm laws- the main demand of agriculturists who have been staging protests at Delhi borders for over a year- and announced to constitute a committee for discussion on the issues like MSP, crop diversification and zero-budget agriculture. "I think no issue is left now and farmer brothers should end their agitation and get engaged in their routine work," Tomar, the MP from Morena constituency in Madhya Pradesh, told reporters. The Parliament on Monday passed a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. Earlier in the day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) formed a five-member panel for dialogue with the government on their pending demands including MSP, compensation to kin of farmers who died during the movement against the agri laws and withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021