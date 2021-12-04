Assam to honour Ratan Tata with its highest Civilian Award for exemplary services to society

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that Industrialist and Philanthropist Ratan Tata would be conferred 'Asom Baibhav', the state's highest civilian award.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday in a press conference announced names of 19 personalities chosen for three newly-instituted awards- Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav, to honour their exemplary services to society.

According to Sarma, Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain would be honoured with Asom Sourav. (ANI)

