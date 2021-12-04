Left Menu

Agri exports rise by 13% in Apr-Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:29 IST
India's exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by more than 13 per cent during April-November this fiscal to USD 23.26 billion, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The export of rice was the top forex earner at USD 5.93 billion during April-November 2021-22, growing 11 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it was USD 5.3 billion, it said.

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports too grew 12 per cent to USD 2.66 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. Shipments of fruit and vegetables were up by 12 per cent to USD 1.72 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

