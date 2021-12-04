Kerala reports 4,557 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 4,557 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 7.7 per cent. A total of 58,817 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 5,108 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 50,75,065. A total of 41,439 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, with 52 deaths being reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 43,771 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 51,61,471 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

