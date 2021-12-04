Left Menu

Iran walks back all prior concessions in nuclear proposals -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:59 IST
Iran walked back all the compromises it made in previous talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, it pocketed the compromises made by others and it asked for more in its latest proposals, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday.

Iran continues to accelerate its nuclear program in pretty provocative ways and China and Russia were taken aback at how far Iran had walked back its proposals in last week's talks in Vienna, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Jan Wolfe; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Diane Craft)

