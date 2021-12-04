Iranian news agency says blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities

Iranian news websites on Saturday quoted a student news agency as saying a large explosion had been heard in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites, but that there was no official confirmation of the report.

"Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report," the websites, including Faraunews, quoted the Daneshju (Student) News Agency as reporting.

