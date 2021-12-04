Left Menu

Odisha has adopted transformational approach in governance keeping people at forefront: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the state "has adopted a transformational approach in its governance keeping people at the forefront".

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the state "has adopted a transformational approach in its governance keeping people at the forefront". He was addressing the valedictory session of the Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices here.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. The Chief Minister underlined the significance of 'Mo Sarkar' programme in good governance.

"Mo Sarkar' programme has been rolled out with direct random feedback from citizens who visit government institutions for various services to instil high professionalism in the government and monitor the feedback from the citizens. The spirit behind Mo Sarkar is that in a democracy - the citizens are supreme and their satisfaction of government service delivery must be taken seriously and used as a benchmark for initiating change. This has been welcomed by our people," he said. According to an official release, Patnaik said good governance is ultimately the greatest tool of transformation and "we all have a genuine responsibility to the people".

The Chief Minister said that good governance includes building competency, aligning strategies with goals, being accountable, having a high level of ethics and integrity, defining roles and responsibilities and, above all, having a pro-people approach to all interventions. He further said that Odisha has initiated a number of good governance practices and various e-governance projects including 'Odisha One Portal' and 'Odisha Right to Public Services Act' to provide services to people within the stipulated time frame. E-Jana Sunani has also been rolled out to cater to the grievances of citizens anytime anywhere, he added.

In his remarks, Dr Jitendra Singh said that best practices in governance in different regions will be replicated in other regions that are suitable for a specific purpose. Referring to Odisha's efforts on good governance, he appreciated digital initiatives such as OSWAS, Mo Sarkar, and Bhubaneswar Land Use Information System.

"We will collaborate with the Government of Odisha for its replication in other regions. We all have a common goal to serve people," he said, according to the release. State Minister of Planning and Convergence Padmanabh Behera outlined the state's initiatives to bring in more professionalism and efficiency in governance. (ANI)

