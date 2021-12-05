Left Menu

Kerala: 1707 school staff in Kerala yet to take COVID-19 vaccine

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday informed that there are 1,707 school staff who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-12-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 09:53 IST
Kerala: 1707 school staff in Kerala yet to take COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday informed that there are 1,707 school staff who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Earlier, the minister has revealed that about 5,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the state are not vaccinated.

The minister said that the highest number of unvaccinated school staff is in Malappuram where 201 members are yet to be jabbed. Wayanad is at the bottom with 29 unvaccinated school staff. "Around 1,066 teachers have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine in lower primary, upper primary and high school levels. 189 non-teaching staff have also not taken from this section. From the higher secondary level, 200 teachers and 23 non-teaching staff are yet to receive vaccine doses. 229 teachers have not taken the vaccine in vocational higher secondary level but all not teaching staff received the vaccine," Sivankutty said on Saturday.

The education minister has also said that those who have health issues should produce a medical certificate and while others are required to provide RT-PCR test reports each week or can take leave without pay. He further added that the special schools will be opened from December 8 onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021