BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Updates In Case Brought By Heirs Of Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Hood Al-Qarqani

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* ANNOUNCES THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO THE CASE BROUGHT BY HEIRS OF KHALID ABU AL-WALEED AL-HOOD AL-QARQANI AND APPEAL NOTICE SAUDI ARAMCO RECEIVED FROM THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

* ANNOUNCE COURT OF APPEALS UNANIMOUS DECISION IN FAVOR OF SAUDI ARAMCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

