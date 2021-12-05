India vs NZ 2nd Test Scoreboard
Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.
India 1st innings: 325 New Zealand 1st innings: 62 India 2nd innings (overnight 69/0) Mayank Agarwal c Will Young b Ajaz Patel 62 Cheteshwar Pujara c Ross Taylor b Ajaz Patel 47 Shubman Gill c Latham b Rachin Ravindra 47 Virat Kohli b Rachin Ravindra 36 Shreyas Iyer st Tom Blundell b Ajaz Patel 14 Wriddhiman Saha c Jamieson b Rachin Ravindra 13 Axar Patel not out 41 Jayant Yadav c and b Ajaz Patel 6 Extras: (b-6, lb-3, nb-1) 10 Total: 276/7 declared in 70 overs Fall of wickets: 107-1, 115-2, 197-3, 211-4, 217-5, 238-6, 276-7 Bowling: Tim Southee 13-2-31-0, Ajaz Patel 26-3-106-4, Kyle Jamieson 8-2-15-0, William Somerville 10-0-59-0, Rachin Ravindra 13-2-56-3.
