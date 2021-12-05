Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Two trekkers missing from Kharota since November 29

Two trekkers have gone missing since November 29 from Kharota while trekking on the Kundli Pass route near Dharamshala, informed local police on Sunday.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:29 IST
Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma speaks to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two trekkers have gone missing since November 29 from Kharota while trekking on the Kundli Pass route near Dharamshala, informed local police on Sunday. "Two locals, aged 44 and 34 are missing. They spoke to their families last on November 29, when they informed their families that they are in Kharota. After that there has been no contact," said Khushal Sharma, Superintendents of Police, Kangra.

Search and rescue teams have already scaled the pass in search of trekkers. However, no clue has been found yet. "Administration has deployed search and rescue teams on the incident site but we are still unable to trace the missing persons. Bad weather is one of the biggest obstacles in search and rescue operations. District administration is also trying to get a helicopter for an aerial survey but bad weather is again creating problems in that too," Sharma said.

In view of bad weather, the district administration has already banned all mountain passes above 3000 meters in Kangra. "The trekking is already banned in all mountain passes above 3000 meters as the District Magistrate had issued an order. These were locals who were aware of such orders," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

