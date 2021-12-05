Left Menu

More tourist spots identified in Nilgiris district: TN Minister

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:38 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@MMathiventhan)
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest and Tourism departments in Tamil Nadu have jointly conducted a survey to identify more tourist spots in the Nilgiris district in the state, Tourism Minister Mathiventhan said on Sunday. Speaking at a function got up as part of prize distribution of Ooty Film Festival here, Mathiventhan said that the district had a lot of beautiful locations, where many films have been shot in the past. Considering the situation and also to provide more attraction, more spots including in the forest areas, the departments will create more places so that the government and the people can earn more revenue due to increased tourist activities, the Minister said. Stating that the department had already surveyed various sports, he said the report will be soon submitted to Chief Minister M K Stalin for further action. The district has a large number of tourist attractions like Pykara waterfalls, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Botanical gardens, National park, Doddabetta, tea gardens and Sims Park. A total of 200 short films from 32 countries were screened in the festival and a Baduga language film won the first prize.

