Left Menu

Six people killed in road mishap in AP's Chittoor

At least six people died in a fatal accident in Chittoor district on Sunday when the speeding car took a sudden turn and hit a divider.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:41 IST
Six people killed in road mishap in AP's Chittoor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people died in a fatal accident in Chittoor district on Sunday when the speeding car took a sudden turn and hit a divider.

Chandragiri Inspector, BV Srinivas, said, "A total of 8 people were travelling in the car while they were travelling from Chittoor district. The speeding car took a turn and hit a driver. Due to the oil leak, the car caught fire at Aitepalli in Chandragiri zone on the Puthalpattu-Naidupet road. Five people were caught in the blaze and died on the spot. Three others were rushed to Rua Hospital in Tirupati with serious injuries. Another person died in the hospital."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021