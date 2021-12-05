Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences over killing of civilians in Nagaland

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed condolences for the families of civilians reportedly killed by security forces in the Mon district of Nagaland.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed condolences for the families of civilians reportedly killed by security forces in the Mon district of Nagaland. "Worrisome news from Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Banerjee Tweeted.

"We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!" she added. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.

Army also assured that appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. Terming the incident as "unfortunate" the Army said, "the incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted."

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists. Soon after the incident, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob. Further details awaited. (ANI)

