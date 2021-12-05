Left Menu

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in J-K's Shopian, huge cache of arms recovered

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were arrested in a joint operation by police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 21:29 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in J-K's Shopian, huge cache of arms recovered
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were arrested in a joint operation by police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. The Police said that the two alleged conduits of a terror outfit -- Lashkar-e-Taiba -- were arrested in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in Shopian and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, said a press release on Sunday.

The terrorists have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Gaine, a resident of Doomwani Keegam and Kifayat Ayoub Alie from Pinjoora. They were arrested from Doomwani village near Rambi Ara. Acting on a tip-off, Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Battalion CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area.

When the forces reached the suspected spot, the suspects tried to flee from the spot. However, the duo was arrested. In this regard a case FIR No.294/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

The forces recovered one Chinese pistol, pistol magazine each, two Chinese hand grenades, eight pistol round and cash of Rs 2.9 lakh. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021