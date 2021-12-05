Left Menu

Two women killed in lightning strike in southern TN

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 05-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 21:44 IST
Two women killed in lightning strike in southern TN
Two women died on Sunday after being struck by lightning and another woman, who suffered grievous injuries was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Amid thunderbolt, when heavy rains lashed the southern Tamil Nadu town on Sunday, the trio was struck by lightning, they said.

While two women died on the spot, another woman was badly injured and she was rushed to a state-run hospital for treatment, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

