Record 8,189 scholarship applications received under tribal welfare project in J-K

A record number of 8,189 applications have been received under post-matric and graduate scholarship schemes for the welfare of tribal population, officials said on Sunday.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, secretary, Tribal Affairs, to review the progress on various projects, schemes and initiatives of the department here, an official spokesman said.

He said scholarship schemes, Forest Rights Act (FRA) implementation and tribal survey were also deliberated upon.

The department's scheme for post-matric and graduate scholarship was reviewed under which a record number of 8,189 applications have been received, up from the previous highest of around 4,200 applications, the spokesman said.

He said the director, Tribal Affairs has been asked to initiate the coordination for institute and district verification process for timely disbursement of scholarship before the end of the financial year.

Further, chief education officers have been asked to submit a compiled list of pre-matric applications latest by December 10.

A budget of Rs 30 crore has been provided by the government for scholarships this year and additional grant will be provided based on requirement, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said detailed review of villages selected under the Cluster Tribal Model Villages was conducted under which nearly Rs 80 crore has been released by the department for development of infrastructure in various tribal villages in different districts.

Sectoral officers were asked to ensure adherence to timelines for execution of work and tangible outcome, the spokesman said, adding that progress on milk villages and mini sheep farms being executed through Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department was also reviewed.

