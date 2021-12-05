Tamil Nadu reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 724 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday. The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.7 per cent.

A total of 1,02,068 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the state. As many as 743 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 26,85,946.

A total of 36,529 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the state. There are currently 8,041 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per the bulletin. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has recorded a total of 27,30,516 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,895 new COVID-19 cases and 2,796 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday. As per the ministry, the spike in deaths was reported as 2,426 reconciled deaths reported by Bihar were adjusted in today's database. Kerala cleared the backlog of 263 deaths hence deaths showing a spike, said the ministry.

The cumulative death toll has now reached 4,73,326. The active caseload of the country stands at 99,155. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.29 per cent, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 6,918 recoveries were reported. With this, the total recoveries mounted to 3,40,60,774. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.35 per cent. The daily positivity rate is 0.73 per cent. It remained less than 2 per cent for the last 62 days. The weekly positivity rate remained below 1 per cent for the last 21 days and was recorded at 0.80 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)