FIR lodged against unknown persons over morphed screenshot of Jharkhand CM's Twitter handle announcing COVID lockdown

The Ranchi Police on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with a morphed screenshot of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Twitter handle announcing COVID-19 lockdown in the state from December 6.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:14 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Ranchi Police on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with a morphed screenshot of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Twitter handle announcing COVID-19 lockdown in the state from December 6. The FIR has been registered against unknown persons at Gonda police station Sections 505 (1)(b), 420, 170, 124 (a) of the IPC, 54 of National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and 66 (D) of IT Act.

Taking to Twitter, the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) clarified, "This screenshot of Hon'ble CM Hemant Soren's Twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. Jharkhand Police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants and take action." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

