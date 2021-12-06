Left Menu

Chinese developer Sunshine 100 defaults on $170 mln bond

China toughened real estate curbs early this year, exacerbating debt problems at Evergrande and some other highly leveraged developers, triggering fears that their potential collapse could send shockwaves through the country's real estate sector and beyond. Since October, Chinese regulators have urged banks to relax lending to meet developers' normal financing needs, and allowed more real estate firms to issue bonds in the domestic market.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-12-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 08:30 IST
Chinese developer Sunshine 100 defaults on $170 mln bond
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese developer Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd said on Monday it had defaulted on a $170 million dollar bond due to liquidity issues. The announcement comes days after bigger rival China Evergrande Group said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

It shows some developers continue to struggle even as Beijing has started to marginally relax financing to meet developers' normal funding needs. Sunshine 100 said in an exchange filing that it was not able to repay the principal and interest of a 10.5% bond due Dec 5, "owing to liquidity issues arising from the adverse impact of a number of factors including the macroeconomic environment and the real estate industry."

The delinquency would also trigger cross default provisions under certain other debt instruments, the company said. China toughened real estate curbs early this year, exacerbating debt problems at Evergrande and some other highly leveraged developers, triggering fears that their potential collapse could send shockwaves through the country's real estate sector and beyond.

Since October, Chinese regulators have urged banks to relax lending to meet developers' normal financing needs, and allowed more real estate firms to issue bonds in the domestic market.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021