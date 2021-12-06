Left Menu

Woman beheaded for marrying without family's consent; brother, mother take selfies, parade head before neighbours in Aurangabad

19-year-old woman on Sunday was beheaded allegedly by her brother for getting married to a man without the consent of her family, at her marital home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the police informed.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
19-year-old woman on Sunday was beheaded allegedly by her brother for getting married to a man without the consent of her family, at her marital home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the police informed. After beheading the victim, who was reportedly pregnant, Shobha Sanjay Mote (mother, 38-years-old) and Sanket Sanjay Mote (brother, 18-years-old) of the deceased allegedly dragged the victim's head and displayed it before the neighbours. The attackers also told the neighbours that they had killed their daughter because she got married without their consent. Later, they took selfies with the head of the deceased woman, added the police.

The accused surrendered at the Virgoan police station and confessed to the crime and are now under arrest, the police informed. According to the police, the victim's mother and her 18-year-old brother went to the deceased woman and her husband's house on the pretext to reconcile.

The husband of the deceased went to another room to give privacy to his wife, her brother and mother. The victim went to the kitchen to make tea. As per the police, the brother who was carrying a sharp weapon attacked her from the back and directly cut her throat.

By the time the husband could come to her rescue, the brother of the victim had allegedly beheaded her, the police added. Fearing an attack on himself, the husband of the victim managed to flee from the spot, it added.

The deceased woman married a man of her choice without the consent of her family about six months back. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

