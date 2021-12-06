Left Menu

3 farmers killed, 5 injured in MP road accident

The truck got disbalanced when its driver tried to save a rabbit that came suddenly in front of the vehicle, about one km from Bhikangaon town, he said. Five others, including four farmers and the vehicles driver, were injured and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Three farmers were killed and five others injured after a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night when the deceased farmers, all residents of Bilkhed village, were going to sell their chilli crop produce in a market, Bhikangaon police station in-charge Prakash Vaskale said. The truck got disbalanced when its driver tried to save a rabbit that came suddenly in front of the vehicle, about one km from Bhikangaon town, he said. Five others, including four farmers and the vehicle's driver, were injured and admitted to a hospital, the official said. The deceased were identified as Sunil Mehtab (25), his cousin Sunil Nahal (24) and their brother-in-law Jaipal Jamre (26), he said.

