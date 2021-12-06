Left Menu

European shares bounce after volatile week

Oil stocks helped drive a rebound in European stocks on Monday after sharp losses late last week when fears about the Omicron variant and the U.S. monetary policy outlook weighed on investor sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.7% as of 0818 GMT, with the energy sector climbing 1.4%. Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked prices for crude sold to Asia and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:05 IST
European shares bounce after volatile week
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Oil stocks helped drive a rebound in European stocks on Monday after sharp losses late last week when fears about the Omicron variant and the U.S. monetary policy outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.7% as of 0818 GMT, with the energy sector climbing 1.4%. Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked prices for crude sold to Asia and the United States. Helping allay some concerns over Omicron, a South African health official said over the weekend that the variant caused mild infections, while top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told CNN "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far.

Among stocks, French construction materials company Saint-Gobain rose 1% after announcing it was acquiring all shares in U.S.-based GCP Applied Technologies in a deal valued at around $2.3 billion. Just Eat Takeaway.com slipped 3.3% after Bernstein downgraded the stock to "market perform, while Deutsche Bank added 2.9% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021