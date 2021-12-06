Left Menu

Olympics-China's Zhangjiakou to deploy 655 hydrogen buses for 2022 Winter Games

China's Zhangjiakou city will deploy 655 hydrogen-fuelled buses in the competition zone during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday. China, the world's biggest greenhouse gases emitter, vowed to host a "green" Olympics by using high-technology to reduce carbon emissions. It is also powering all event venues in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou with cleaner energy such as natural gas, renewables and hydrogen.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:53 IST
Olympics-China's Zhangjiakou to deploy 655 hydrogen buses for 2022 Winter Games
  • Country:
  • China

China's Zhangjiakou city will deploy 655 hydrogen-fuelled buses in the competition zone during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday. China, the world's biggest greenhouse gases emitter, vowed to host a "green" Olympics by using high-technology to reduce carbon emissions.

It is also powering all event venues in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou with cleaner energy such as natural gas, renewables and hydrogen. Zhangjiakou, which will host events such as Alpine skiing and snowboarding, currently has two hydrogen plants with a combined production capacity of 6 tonnes per day, as well as eight hydrogen refuelling stations.

In 2019 the city targeted establishing annual hydrogen production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, or 27.4 tonnes per day, before the Winter Olympics Games kick off next February. Chinese government and energy firms such as China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Sinopec have been striving to make the Winter Olympics a showcase for next-generation fuels and to boost its hydrogen industry as the country aims to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021