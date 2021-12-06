Left Menu

Scindia chairs high-level meet, issues directions for crowd management at IGI airport

Taking cognizance of the mismanagement of the crowd at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) resulting in a chaotic situation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called a high-level meeting on Monday at the ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:03 IST
Scindia chairs high-level meet, issues directions for crowd management at IGI airport
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking cognizance of the mismanagement of the crowd at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) resulting in a chaotic situation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called a high-level meeting on Monday at the ministry. Officials from the IGI Airport, (DIAL) Airports Authority of India, (AAI), Immigration and COVID-19 testing lab company took part in the meeting, said MoCA officials.

During the meeting, Scindia issued directions to Delhi Airport to implement strategies for crowd management, MoCA officials told ANI. The said meeting was called by the ministry after receiving several complaints on social media and in the ministry office.

In a viral video, passengers can be seen facing long queues at terminal T3 at peak hours, "taking around an hour or sometimes more than an hour just for security clearance in the morning," Nitin a frequent flyer told ANI. With the counters of COVID-19 testing laboratories at the airport, "passengers are facing delay in test reports and this situation creates chaos at the airport," another passenger travelling from Delhi to Mumbai told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, over 20 passengers from Russia (Moscow) arrived at the Delhi airport and created ruckus over the mandatory COVID-19 test, officials said. The group including NRIs refused to comply with the rules for mandatory RT-PCR tests.

As Russia has been categorised as an at-risk country, passengers coming from Russia have to undergo COVID-19 testing at the airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021